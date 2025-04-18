Kyle Abbott maintains Somerset stranglehold to give Hampshire first-day honours

Somerset 94 for 6 (Wheal 2-18, Fuller 2-19, Abbot 2-24) vs Hampshire

Kyle Abbott continued his impressive career record against Somerset as Hampshire made the most of little play on day one of their Rothesay County Championship fixture.

Abbott added two wickets to take his tally to 71 scalps versus Somerset, with 40 of them coming at an average of 12 at Utilita Bowl.

Fellow fast bowlers James Fuller and Brad Wheal also picked up a pair of wickets as Somerset collapsed to 94 for six at lunch - with three wickets falling in 11 balls just before the interval.

But the visitors were spared any more damage as rain prevented any play taking place after lunch.

Lewis Gregory's abdominal injury meant that James Rew captained his county for the first time in the Championship - having previously led the Second XI and England Under-19. In doing so, he became the county's youngest ever skipper, at the age of 21 years and 97 days.

His first act was to call incorrectly at the toss, allowing Ben Brown to choose to bowl under threatening grey skies.

The wait for the first wicket only lasted 34 balls, as Sean Dickson was late to deal with a Wheal in-ducker and was pinned in front.

Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby stabilised and attempted to build a foundation but having eased to a 55-run stand both fell within 13 deliveries to Fuller.

Fuller had been left out of the opening two rounds of the season in favour of former Somerset tearaway Sonny Baker. But Baker, who is on an ECB Development Contract, was rested, leaving the door open for Fuller.

Having been hit for two boundaries in his opening over, he tightened up before rolling his fingers down one to find some away movement and the edge of Vaughan's bat.

To dismiss Lammonby, Fuller pitched it further up and angled it across the left-hander. He found the edge through to Brown.

The morning looked like it would end fairly even at 93 for three around 10 minutes until lunch, but Abbott returned to make it clear who the session belonged to with Wheal.

Tom Banton couldn't have been more unlucky with his wicket. The middle-order batter whipped a half-volley with gusto but was sensationally caught by Nick Gubbins.

And then five balls later, Rew tentatively pushed behind. Tom Abell added one run before Kasey Aldridge was beaten for pace and had his off stump clattered by Wheal. 11 balls had seen one run and three wickets.