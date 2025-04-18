Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
WWC Qualifier (2)

Hampshire vs Somerset, 14th Match at Southampton, County DIV1, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Southampton, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division One
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Somerset FlagSomerset
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LA Dawson
10 M • 745 Runs • 67.73 Avg • 72.61 SR
NRT Gubbins
10 M • 745 Runs • 49.67 Avg • 47.72 SR
T Banton
8 M • 886 Runs • 68.15 Avg • 76.37 SR
TB Abell
10 M • 806 Runs • 50.38 Avg • 55.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KJ Abbott
10 M • 53 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 35.11 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 40 Wkts • 2.32 Econ • 57.5 SR
MJ Leach
10 M • 51 Wkts • 2.5 Econ • 56.15 SR
C Overton
8 M • 25 Wkts • 2.66 Econ • 63.16 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HANTS
SOM
Player
Role
Ben Brown † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Abbott 
Bowler
Toby Albert 
Opening Batter
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Nick Gubbins 
Top order Batter
Brett Hampton 
-
Fletcha Middleton 
Top order Batter
Tom Prest 
Top order Batter
Mark Stoneman 
Top order Batter
Brad Wheal 
Bowler
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
WARKS210135
NOTTS210135
SUSS210135
HANTS210130
ESSEX200228
YORKS211027
SUR200223
SOM201119
WORCS201112
DURH202011
