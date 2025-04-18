Hampshire vs Somerset, 14th Match at Southampton, County DIV1, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hampshire
D
W
W
W
D
Somerset
W
L
L
D
L
Ground time: 02:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HANTS10 M • 745 Runs • 67.73 Avg • 72.61 SR
HANTS10 M • 745 Runs • 49.67 Avg • 47.72 SR
SOM8 M • 886 Runs • 68.15 Avg • 76.37 SR
SOM10 M • 806 Runs • 50.38 Avg • 55.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HANTS10 M • 53 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 35.11 SR
HANTS10 M • 40 Wkts • 2.32 Econ • 57.5 SR
SOM10 M • 51 Wkts • 2.5 Econ • 56.15 SR
SOM8 M • 25 Wkts • 2.66 Econ • 63.16 SR
Squad
HANTS
SOM
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
