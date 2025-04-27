Nottinghamshire go clear at the top as Duckett, Hameed make quick work of Sussex

Nottinghamshire 300 (Hameed 85, Robinson 4-94, Seales 4-107) and 149 for 1 (Hameed 62*, Duckett 59*) beat Sussex 169 (Tongue 5-44, Hutton 4-53) and 278 (Simpson 74, Haines 64, Farhan 4-54) by nine wickets

Division One leaders Nottinghamshire eased to a nine-wicket win inside three days after outplaying Sussex in their Rothesay County Championship clash at Trent Bridge.

Needing 148 to win after Sussex were bowled out for 278 in their second innings, Nottinghamshire were home and dry in 25.5 overs after unbeaten half-centuries from skipper Haseeb Hameed (62) and England's Ben Duckett (59), earning 21 points from their second victory of the campaign.

A doughty 74 from Sussex captain John Simpson , backed up by off-spinning all-rounder Jack Carson 's 43, kept the home side in the field until lunchtime, but Nottinghamshire looked as it they were no mood to be still playing at tea, completing the job in good time to watch their neighbours from Nottingham Forest take on Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final later.

Farhan Ahmed , their 17-year-old off-spinner, delivered another stand-out display with the ball, taking four for 54, with Australian seamer Fergus O'Neill signing off with three for 74 in his last match for the county.

With an overnight lead of 64, much depended not just on the experience and know-how of Simpson but also on the ability of the three remaining batters to stick with him as Sussex sought to make Nottinghamshire work for their victory.

In the event, the 36-year-old left-hander found a doughty and productive ally in his overnight partner, 24-year-old Carson. He and the skipper frustrated the home attack for 96 minutes, extending their partnership to 87 runs before, facing the second new ball, the younger man clipped Brett Hutton straight to midwicket, where sub fielder Freddie McCann had been moved from slip moments earlier.

Carson batted for two hours and 18 minutes for his 43, which contained five fours.

With an important obstacle removed, the Sussex innings fell away quickly. Ahmed, called into the attack with the new ball only 12 overs old, needed just one delivery with it to have Ollie Robinson caught behind.

Left to eke out what he could, Simpson perished in Ahmed's next over, caught by Josh Tongue in a failed attempt to clear the long-on boundary.

The Nottinghamshire target was heading towards the territory that Sussex felt might have been 'tricky' in the overcast conditions of Saturday, but Hameed quickly made it look much less daunting as warm sunshine presented the best batting conditions of the match.

It did not help Sussex's cause that Jayden Seales, who played his part in reducing Nottinghamshire from 167 for three to 210 for eight on the second morning, slipped back into his wayward ways of Friday evening, handing Hameed plenty of opportunities to give himself a flying start, which he eagerly snapped up.

In his opening two overs from the Stuart Broad End he conceded four boundaries to Hameed, coming back for a third at the Radcliffe Road End to see Ben Slater hammer him for six and four. Little wonder, when Slater pulled him to be caught at deep square leg in his fourth over, he declined to celebrate.

Nottinghamshire had polished off 67 of their required runs in 14.2 overs with Slater's dismissal, which only ushered in Duckett, looking to make amends after falling in single figures in the first innings of one of his nowadays rare appearances in the Championship.

Five fours and four sixes - all off the unfortunate Carson - as he raced to a half-century in 23 balls confirmed that impression. Hameed's 50 from 71 balls, though beautiful to watch, looked pedestrian by comparison. And it was Hameed who hit the winning run with the result wrapped up at 3.27pm.