Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)

NOTTS vs Sussex, 16th Match at Nottingham, County DIV1, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Nottingham, April 25 - 28, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Sussex FlagSussex
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NOT Win & Bat
SUS Win & Bat
NOT Win & Bowl
SUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Hameed
10 M • 838 Runs • 59.86 Avg • 55.27 SR
BT Slater
10 M • 825 Runs • 58.93 Avg • 54.27 SR
JA Simpson
10 M • 1079 Runs • 107.9 Avg • 62.51 SR
TJ Haines
10 M • 848 Runs • 56.53 Avg • 60.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Farhan Ahmed
7 M • 26 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 57.26 SR
F O'Neill
3 M • 18 Wkts • 2.67 Econ • 33.11 SR
JJ Carson
10 M • 39 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 40.41 SR
OE Robinson
9 M • 27 Wkts • 3.16 Econ • 54.62 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NOT
SUS
Player
Role
Haseeb Hameed (c)
Opening Batter
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Farhan Ahmed 
Bowler
Jack Haynes 
Batter
Brett Hutton 
Bowling Allrounder
Lyndon James 
Batting Allrounder
Freddie McCann 
Top order Batter
Matthew Montgomery 
-
Fergus O'Neill 
Bowler
Dillon Pennington 
Bowler
Ben Slater 
Opening Batter
Josh Tongue 
Bowler
Kyle Verreynne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days25,26,27,28 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT310249
SUS310249
ESS310247
WAR310246
HAM310243
YOR311140
SUR300338
SOM301229
DUR302126
WOR302115
Full Table