Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
NOTTS vs Sussex, 16th Match at Nottingham, County DIV1, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match, Nottingham, April 25 - 28, 2025, County Championship Division One
What will be the toss result?
NOT Win & Bat
SUS Win & Bat
NOT Win & Bowl
SUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NOTTS
W
D
W
D
D
Sussex
W
D
D
W
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NOT10 M • 838 Runs • 59.86 Avg • 55.27 SR
NOT10 M • 825 Runs • 58.93 Avg • 54.27 SR
SUS10 M • 1079 Runs • 107.9 Avg • 62.51 SR
SUS10 M • 848 Runs • 56.53 Avg • 60.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NOT7 M • 26 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 57.26 SR
NOT3 M • 18 Wkts • 2.67 Econ • 33.11 SR
SUS10 M • 39 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 40.41 SR
SUS9 M • 27 Wkts • 3.16 Econ • 54.62 SR
Squad
NOT
SUS
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|25,26,27,28 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
County Championship Division One News
Ed Barnard parks the bus as rain leaves Notts too much to do
Warwickshire wriggle out with a draw after dogged rearguard on final day
Haines, Hughes steer Sussex to safety as Surrey draw another blank
Champions remain winless after Hove pitch and weather combine to stultifying effect
Bairstow bolsters Yorkshire before rain secures draw
Durham hampered in bid for victory by weather and injuries to seam attack
Hampshire thwarted by dogged Dickson before rain arrives
Sean Dickson, Tom Abell batten down hatches as Somerset escape with draw on final day