Bean counters for Yorkshire after Kishan bolsters Notts on debut

Yorkshire 154 for 3 (Bean 86*) trail Nottinghamshire 487 (Kishan 87, Patterson-White 87, Pennington 61, Moriarty 4-91) by 333 runs

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Kishan's 87 came in his debut innings for the county, Patterson-White posting the same score and fast-bowler Pennington entertaining the Trent Bridge crowd with a career-best 61.

Left-arm spinner Dan Moriarty took four for 91 - but a poor innings in the field for the visitors was at least followed by a better performance with the bat, Yorkshire recovering from the loss of a wicket first ball to close on 154 for 3, with Finlay Bean 86 not out, albeit losing the experience of Dawid Malan in the penultimate over.

Yorkshire would have seen a Nottinghamshire first-innings total below 350 as a half-decent outcome for their endeavours with the ball. In the event, they were unable even to keep them below 450 at lunch as Nottinghamshire piled 155 in the session on to their overnight 298 for 6 for the loss of only two more wickets.

Kishan, dropped at midwicket off Jack White without addition to his 44 overnight - another costly error in the field after Ben Slater was put down on 11 on day one - advanced to 87 from 98 balls before being caught there off Dom Bess, having struck 12 fours and a six down the ground off George Hill in a thrilling first instalment of his two-match stay at Trent Bridge.

Farhan Ahmed edged to first slip but if Yorkshire imagined things might get easier thereafter, they reckoned without Pennington, not a renowned batter, choosing the 80th first-class innings of his career to register his second fifty.

The 26-year-old fast bowler had gone past 20 only nine times in his career yet was able to hammer 24 in a single over this time, and off Yorkshire's overseas quick Will O'Rourke for good measure, the New Zealander finding his figures pounded by three exuberant carves for four and two mighty pulls for six, finishing with 2 for 113.

Being dropped on 49 confirmed it was Pennington's day as he went on to reach 50 from just 39 balls. The eighth of his nine boundaries took him past his previous best of 56 before he was caught and bowled by Moriarty.

In 18.2 soul-destroying overs for Yorkshire, he and Patterson-White added 96 for the ninth wicket. Patterson-White, who had hammered two sixes down the ground off Bess, still had time for a couple more off Moriarty before top-edging to backward point, ending the Nottinghamshire 11 overs after lunch.

It had been a chastening day for Yorkshire, whose mood would not have been helped by the sight of Mohammad Abbas removing their top run-scorer, Adam Lyth, with his first ball. The Test veteran found enough movement to clip the outside edge.

Mercifully, from a Yorkshire point of view, the Pakistan international, who dismissed Lyth and Bean in his opening spell on the way to a first-innings 6 for 45 as Nottinghamshire defeated Yorkshire at Headingley in May, could not conjure a repeat.

Indeed, Bean completed his first half-century of what has been a lean season to date soon after he and James Wharton had steered their side to 65 for 1 at tea, their cause helped to the tune of five penalty runs when Pennington, having fielded off his own bowling, was cautioned for throwing the ball aggressively in Wharton's direction.

In fairly benign conditions, the second-wicket pair were able to stretch their partnership to 99 before the home side made a second breakthrough, Pennington the bowler to induce it early in his second spell as Wharton failed to control his drive and was caught at mid-off.