Kishan signs short-term deal with Nottinghamshire

Ishan Kishan has signed for Nottinghamshire on a short-term deal to play two County Championship fixtures this year. Kishan will replace Kyle Verreynne , who will be away on national duty as South Africa travel to Zimbabwe for a two-Test series later this month.

Kishan is known for his limited-overs game but has 3447 first-class runs in 58 games including 17 half-centuries and eight hundreds. The wicketkeeper-batter also has 118 catches and 11 stumpings.

Kishan will be eligible for selection against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge on June 22 and Somerset in Taunton on June 29 and is looking forward to experiencing county cricket for the first time.

"I'm feeling very excited to get my first taste of playing county cricket in England, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills," Kishan said. "I want to make sure I am the best cricketer I can be, and playing in English conditions will really help me to learn new skills.

"Trent Bridge is such a famous ground that is well-known in India and around the world, and I am really excited that I will be playing there."

Kishan's desire to "move his red-ball game forward" caught the eyes of Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores.

"We want players to be themselves and to bring their own game," Moores said, "and something that especially excites me about Ishan is how keen he is to be involved in county cricket.

"He brings proven quality in his ball-striking as a hard-hitting middle-order batter, and he's keen to move his red ball game forward, which I'm sure will make him hungry to perform."

Kishan will join a handful of other Indian players in the Championship, with Tilak Varma signing a short-term deal with Hamshire, Ruturaj Gaikwad will join Yorkshire for the second half of the summer and Yuzvendra Chahal is due to return to Northamptonshire later this month.