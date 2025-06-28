Khaleel Ahmed signs up with Essex for County Championship and One-Day Cup

Khaleel Ahmed has signed a deal with Essex for the remainder of the County Championship and the entirety of the One-Day Cup. It will be Khaleel's first foray in County cricket. The two-month stint goes on till late September and includes six first-class games along with eight List A games, which could stretch to ten if Essex progress to the final.

Khaleel will join the squad in York and will be available for selection for the County Championship match against Yorkshire starting Sunday.

"I have heard a lot about the rich history of the Club, and I'm excited to be part of it and will look to make an immediate impact," he said. "I'm looking forward to playing at Chelmsford, meeting the loyal Essex Members and fans, and delivering performances they can be proud of."

Essex's director of cricket Chris Silverwood looked forward to the "new dynamic" Khaleel's left-arm pace adds to the attack.

"We were impressed with his performances for India A and firmly believe he can strengthen our already very strong seam attack," Silverwood said. "As a left-arm seamer, he offers something different and will add a new dynamic to the squad in both the One Day Cup and the County Championship."

Khaleel has taken 15 wickets in 11 ODIs for India at an average of 31.00. He has played 20 first-class games and picked up 56 wickets at an average of 27.67. He was also part of the India A side that took on England Lions in June.

Apart from Khaleel, Ishan Kishan (Nottinghamshire), Tilak Varma (Hampshire), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Yorkshire) and Yuzvendra Chahal (Northamptonshire) are the other Indians who have signed County deals.