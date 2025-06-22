Slater 96 sets up Nottinghamshire as Yorkshire stay in touch

Nottinghamshire 298 for 6 (Slater 96, Hameed 52) vs Yorkshire

Ben Slater made 96, captain Haseeb Hameed 52 and new signing Ishan Kishan is 44 not out, but struggling Yorkshire had a case for claiming honours even against the Rothesay County Championship leaders, who finished day one at Trent Bridge on 298 for six.

Yorkshire, for whom seamer George Hill and spinner Dan Moriarty took two wickets each, are next to bottom of Division One with only one win from seven matches so far. They had the disappointment, too, of being unable to field Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique after a visa delay prevented his debut.

Ishan, the India wicketkeeper-batter, had no such problem as he starts a two-match stint as cover for South African Kyle Verreynne, and Nottinghamshire will hope he can yet extend his innings significantly after a number of their batters made starts but failed to build on them.

On a used pitch, Nottinghamshire opted to bat first and had been 90 without loss at lunch after a morning in which the only real chance created by the Yorkshire attack was squandered as Slater drove left-arm spinner Moriarty into the covers but was put down by Dom Bess with the score on 47.

Spearheaded with the new ball by Jack White and the New Zealander Will O'Rourke, playing in his first and only Championship match, Yorkshire had bowled tidily enough but it was not the resumption after lunch, delayed by 15 minutes because of rain, that they were rewarded.

The first breakthrough came after just two deliveries as Hameed, who had gone to fifty just before lunch and was looking comfortable enough, was caught behind off a bottom edge looking to play Jack White into the leg side.

Five overs later, the captain was followed back in by Freddie McCann, who abruptly changed the tempo with four quick boundaries but perished somewhat unnecessarily in search of another. Having pulled O'Rourke for four two balls earlier in an over that had already added 11 runs to the Nottinghamshire total, he top-edged his attempt to repeat the shot against a quicker delivery and gave Jonny Bairstow another catch.

Joe Clarke had found some form towards the end of the first block of red-ball fixtures, which he finished with 277 runs in three innings, including 64 and 94 against Yorkshire at Headingley as Nottinghamshire completed a fourth win from seven matches. He did not progress beyond 31, though, on this occasion, falling four overs before tea after Moriarty and off-spinner Bess bowling in tandem had introduced an element of frustration.

Attempting to hit Moriarty over the leg side, Clarke miscued to mid-on where Revis, back-pedaling furiously, fell over backwards as he grabbed the ball with his left hand and, despite a heavy landing, it stuck there.

After Jack Haynes, on eight, had escaped a sharp chance to Adam Lyth at slip off Moriarty, Slater clipped Bess to the leg-side boundary for his 12th four to move into the 90s. Yet, with a first century of the season seemingly there for the taking, he missed out, tempted by an opportunity to get there in one hit as Moriarty strayed wide but hitting straight to Hill at cover.