Clark, Lawes wrap up hefty win for Surrey

Surrey 512 (Foakes 86, Patterson 85, Clark 69, Hill 5-66) beat Yorkshire 255 (Bairstow 89, Lyth 55, Clark 3-31, Lawes 3-77) and 229 (Bairstow 77, Wharton 67, Clark 4-45) trail by an innings and 28 runs

Occasional seamer Ryan Patel bowled Jonny Bairstow for 77 to claim his first wicket of the season as Surrey quickly completed a crushing Rothesay County Championship victory by an innings and 28 runs after dismissing Yorkshire for 229 at the Kia Oval.

Patel, a 27-year-old batter in his 68th first-class appearance but with just 22 previous wickets to his name, was in his fourth and final over before Surrey took the second new ball when he deceived Bairstow with a nip-backer that defeated an attempted drive and removed off stump.

With Bairstow, who had resumed on 64, went all remaining hope for Yorkshire after they had begun day four on 185 for six in their second innings, still 72 runs adrift. It was a great moment for the popular Patel, who leapt in celebration and was mobbed by his teammates.

Matthew Revis had already departed by then, for 13, lbw to Tom Lawes , and soon Yorkshire were 222 for 9 when Ben Coad (2) played on to Jordan Clark 's sixth delivery with the second new ball.

The end came 45 minutes before lunch when Jordan Thompson, having smeared Lawes over cover point for six, holed out to deep mid on for 16 aiming another big hit against Clark, who finished with 4 for 45. Lawes took 3 for 47.

For Surrey, it extends a remarkable recent record at their Oval fortress. The win, their second of the campaign, propels them into second place in the Division One table behind early pace-setters Nottinghamshire and is the 18th victory from the 24 championship matches they have played at their headquarters since the start of the 2022 season. In that time, too, they have lost at home just once.

With four draws in their other early-season matches - three of them in away fixtures played on ultra-flat pitches at Chelmsford, Hove and Edgbaston - Surrey may have made an unbeaten start to their quest for four successive titles, following the triumphs of 2022, 2023 and 2024, but there have also been whispers that the champions may have lost a little bit of edge.

The way Yorkshire were brushed aside, with Surrey running up 512 in their own first innings after dismissing their visitors for 255 on day one, certainly refutes that - particularly as Dan Worrall, the leader of their potent pace attack, missed this game with a heel injury while Dan Lawrence, who took two for 22 with his off spin on day one, was unable to bowl or field in Yorkshire's second innings after hurting his back while batting.

Lawes made the initial breakthrough in the 12th over of the morning session, one ball after seeing Revis edge one that curved away from him just short of third slip.