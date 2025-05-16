Matches (8)
Yorkshire vs Surrey, 28th Match at London, County DIV1, May 16 2025 - Match Result
What will be the toss result?
SUR Win & Bat
41%
YOR Win & Bat
24%
SUR Win & Bowl
22%
YOR Win & Bowl
13%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Yorkshire • 255/10(80.4 overs)1st INNINGS
89 (114)
3/31 (16.4)
Surrey • 512/10(140.4 overs)1st INNINGS
86 (149)
5/66 (28)
85 (140)
2/91 (24.4)
Yorkshire • 229/10(82.1 overs)2nd INNINGS
77 (104)
4/45 (15.1)
67 (135)
3/47 (20)
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Toss
|Surrey, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|16,17,18,19 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Surrey 22, Yorkshire 3
Match Coverage
Clark, Lawes wrap up hefty win for Surrey
Ryan Patel takes key wicket of Jonny Bairstow as hosts seal victory before lunch
Bairstow battles but Yorkshire facing tough final-day challenge
Surrey in sight of victory after posting 512 in first innings
Foakes, Patterson push Surrey into ascendancy
Former England keeper stars with bat again to take control for Surrey
Yorkshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|16
|34
|caught
|7
|36
|bowled
|67
|135
|caught
|12
|82
|bowled
|77
|104
|caught
|0
|5
|lbw
|0
|1
|lbw
|13
|67
|caught
|16
|20
|bowled
|2
|11
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(b 3, lb 10, nb 4, w 2)
|Total
|229(10 wkts; 82.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>