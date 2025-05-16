Matches (8)
Yorkshire vs Surrey, 28th Match at London, County DIV1, May 16 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
28th Match, The Oval, May 16 - 19, 2025, County Championship Division One
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
255 & 229
Surrey FlagSurrey
512

Surrey won by an innings and 28 runs

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Yorkshire 255/10(80.4 overs)
1st INNINGS
Jonny Bairstow
89 (114)
Jordan Clark
3/31 (16.4)
Adam Lyth
55 (133)
Tom Lawes
3/77 (18)
Surrey 512/10(140.4 overs)
1st INNINGS
Ben Foakes
86 (149)
George Hill
5/66 (28)
Kurtis Patterson
85 (140)
Jordan Thompson
2/91 (24.4)
Yorkshire 229/10(82.1 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Jonny Bairstow
77 (104)
Jordan Clark
4/45 (15.1)
James Wharton
67 (135)
Tom Lawes
3/47 (20)
View full scorecard
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
TossSurrey, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days16,17,18,19 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
David Millns
England
Mark Newell
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
PointsSurrey 22, Yorkshire 3
Yorkshire Innings
Player NameRB
A Lyth
caught1634
FJ Bean
caught736
JH Wharton
bowled67135
JA Tattersall
caught1282
JM Bairstow
bowled77104
GCH Hill
caught05
JS Buckingham
lbw01
ML Revis
lbw1367
JA Thompson
caught1620
BO Coad
bowled211
CJ White
not out00
Extras(b 3, lb 10, nb 4, w 2)
Total229(10 wkts; 82.1 ovs)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT631296
SUR620493
WAR621382
DUR622280
HAM621379
SUS622275
SOM622273
ESS612364
YOR613256
WOR614143
