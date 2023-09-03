Anuj Dal five-for keeps Yorkshire under wraps at Scarborough

Derbyshire 47 for 1 trail Yorkshire 297 (Wharton 58, Dal 5-72) by 250 runs

Derbyshire all-rounder Anuj Dal impressed with five for 72 during a hard-fought opening day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash with Yorkshire at Scarborough.

Dal's 20 overs of medium pace limited Yorkshire to 297 after they had been inserted in a low-key Division Two affair.

While Yorkshire are bottom of Division Two and definitely out of the promotion race, Derbyshire are just about still alive. But it would take something remarkable to secure a top-two finish given they are 52 points adrift with four games remaining.

Dal's third career five-wicket haul - his second in the Championship this season - stood out during a day which saw a number of Yorkshire batters fail to make the most of encouraging starts on a pitch not as pacy as is usual at North Marine Road.

James Wharton top-scored with a middle-order 58, but Fin Bean and Jonny Tattersall both fell in the forties. Derbyshire then reached close at 47 for one from 17 overs.

For large parts, the cricket meandered in front of a subdued crowd in the Scarborough sunshine, interspersed by regular wickets for 27-year-old Dal.

Yorkshire's openers Bean and Adam Lyth confidently shared 59 inside 20 overs.

But both left-handers were lbw stuck on the crease to Dal either side of lunch. Lyth fell for 32 and then Bean for 41.

When the latter fell six balls into the afternoon, Yorkshire were 98 for three after 30 overs. Home captain, and last year's prolific Derbyshire overseas player, Shan Masood had also been caught behind cutting at Sam Conners for eight just before lunch.

After an opening half-century stand, Derbyshire did well to limit Yorkshire.

Their fourth success came when the battle of the Georges was won by tall quick Scrimshaw, getting Hill feathering behind for 11 at 129 for four in the 41st over.

For Yorkshire, this final month was always going to be about signs of progress ahead of next year's promotion push after July's 48-point deduction sunk them to the bottom of Division Two. So for someone such as 22-year-old Wharton to contribute will encourage significantly.

He has reached fifty in all formats this year - his breakthrough campaign - including a blistering Vitality Blast 111 against Worcestershire in June.

The pace of this innings was vastly different, but there were signs of dominance as he and Tattersall shared 71 for the fifth wicket through the afternoon.

Wharton hammered a pull through midwicket off Conners and shimmied down the pitch to work off-spinner Alex Thomson wide of mid-on for four more.

The latter took him to his second Championship fifty, off 102 balls. By that time, Yorkshire were closing in on 200. But when they reached that mark, Wharton fell as he edged a drive at Dal behind in the 61st.

That was the first of two identical dismissals in successive Dal overs.

When Matthew Revis was caught behind aiming an expansive drive like Wharton had, Yorkshire were 204 for six in the 63rd. Dal's fifth wicket came in the first over of the evening having earlier removed Bean in the opening over of the afternoon. This time, Tattersall fell caught behind driving for 45, leaving Yorkshire 213 for seven in the 65th.

Mitch Wagstaff took a stunner of a gully catch head high to help Scrimshaw remove Dom Bess shortly afterwards before Jordan Thompson and Matthew Fisher both hit sixes over long-on off Thomson's spin to push Yorkshire up towards 300.

The hosts narrowly missed out on that, but Fisher hit six leg-side fours in eight balls he faced from Scrimshaw, including four in an over, en-route to 37 not out off 22 balls.

Thompson made 32 before miscuing a catch off Thomson. Scrimshaw then wrapped up the innings by getting Ben Coad caught behind.

Coad then struck early in Derbyshire's reply, but the departure of Harry Came was due to Tattersall's brilliance behind the stumps as he completed a one-handed diving catch down leg - nought for one in the third over.