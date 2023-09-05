Yorkshire set Derbyshire loftiest of targets

Derbyshire 247 (Madsen 93, Wagstaff 52, Thompson 3-48, Fisher 3-54) and 65 for 1 (Came 33*, Guest 16*) need 506 runs to beat Yorkshire 297 and 520 for 9 dec (Revis 106, Masood 86, Hill 79, Bean 64, Thompson 64)

Yorkshire set Derbyshire a completely out-of-the-question target of 571 to win the ongoing LV= Insurance County Championship match at Scarborough, which heads into its final day tomorrow.

The home side are chasing the season's double over Leus du Plooy and company and have dominated this Division Two affair from very early during day one.

Day three was no different, with Yorkshire - they led by 50 on first innings - advancing their second innings from 179 for 2 overnight to 520 for 9 declared just after tea.

Five players went beyond fifty, including all-rounder Matthew Revis as the only centurion. His 106 off 142 balls represented his second first-class century of the season and of his career.

Captain Shan Masood also completed a morning 86 against his former county, who closed the day on 65 for 1 from 26 overs of their 'chase'.

After lunch, young Derbyshire batter Mitch Wagstaff, who was bowling leg-spin, claimed two wickets in his first over in first-class cricket. He is the first player in his county's history to achieve that feat in this format of the game.

For certainly the second half of the afternoon session, maybe even longer, Yorkshire's progress with the bat was nothing more than a training exercise.

Realistically, they had enough of a lead at lunch, where they reached at 324 for 5 and 374 ahead. Derbyshire's record chase in first-class cricket is 371 in a one-wicket win over a touring Australian side including the likes of Warne and Gillespie in 1997.

It was understandable that Yorkshire wanted a few more than that. A target of 450 was sufficient. They certainly did not require anything approaching 600, even though this North Marine Road pitch is slower than usual because of recent wet weather.

Revis's progress towards a century was potentially a reason why they batted on until after tea. Another likely reason would have been that they will have been targeting a number of overs to bowl rather than an amount of runs to defend.

They have a seam bowling department including a couple of key seam bowling assets with recent injury issues in Ben Coad and England fringe quick Matthew Fisher, and managing their workloads will be a significant consideration. Incidentally, Fisher did not take the field for much of the evening.

Derbyshire rattled through their overs in a bid to improve their over-rate, with off-spinner Alex Thomson finishing with five for 190 from 38.5.

That including a stunning one-handed return catch low to his right to dismiss Masood before lunch, leaving the hosts at 238 for 4. The Pakistani left-hander had completed a fourth-wicket partnership of 107 with James Wharton (38).

Wagstaff had Hill caught at slip and Dom Bess, for nought, caught at cover early in the afternoon as Yorkshire fell to 366 for seven after 75 overs.

Revis and Thompson then shared 125, a Yorkshire eighth-wicket record in first-class matches between these two counties. While 21-year-old Revis was measured, Thompson slog-swept or heaved four sixes over midwicket or long-on.

Revis reached tea on 98 not out. Surely, Yorkshire would not have batted on into the evening had he reached his century late in the afternoon. But they did so for 10 balls afterwards to allow a player they rate incredibly highly to achieve another landmark in a career which promises so much. He fell caught at long-on off Thomson to bring about the declaration.

Bess then claimed the only wicket of Derbyshire's second innings, getting opener Wagstaff lbw to leave the score at 24 for 1 in the 10th over - the former England off-spinner's first over of the match.