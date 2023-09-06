Yorkshire seal second win of season as Derbyshire slip to 277-run loss

Bess claims four wickets as Madsen, Came resist in vain for Derbyshire

Dom Bess bagged four wickets as Yorkshire claimed their second win of the season • Getty Images

Yorkshire 297 and 520 for 9 dec (Revis 106, Masood 86, Hill 79, Bean 64, Thompson 64) beat Derbyshire 247 (Madsen 93, Wagstaff 52, Thompson 3-48, Fisher 3-54) and 293 (Madsen 93, Came 58, Bess 4-79) by 277 runs

A quick-fire burst of four wickets for only three runs in 24 balls during the final 20 minutes of the fourth morning set Yorkshire up for a deserved LV= Insurance County Championship 277-run victory over Derbyshire at sunny Scarborough.

Jordan Thompson and Dom Bess struck twice apiece in that spell as Derbyshire, in the face of a 571 target, slipped from health at 198 for two to peril at 201 for six.

Thompson trapped opener Harry Came lbw for 58 before Bess did the same to Wayne Madsen, who made a superb 93 off 71 balls. Shortly afterwards, off-spinner Bess also had Derbyshire captain Leus du Plooy lbw for nought, and the visitors failed to recover.

They were bowled out for 293 just before 2.20pm and lost for the second time this season to Yorkshire after a defeat at Chesterfield in June. They are the only two matches bottom side Yorkshire have won this season. But they still remain rooted to the foot of Division Two despite gaining 18 points to three for the visitors.

Bess finished with four for 79 from 24.2 overs, while Matthew Revis added three afternoon wickets to Thompson's two. Yorkshire did gain 20 points but were docked two because of a slow over-rate.

Derbyshire started the day on 65 for one, and they were facing a home attack minus the services of fringe England Test quick Matthew Fisher due to a mild side strain.

Ben Coad had Brooke Guest caught at second slip three overs into the day - 71 for two - but Derbyshire hit back.

Such was the aggression shown by Madsen, their 39-year-old legend making his 200th first-class appearance for the county, you did wonder whether they were eyeing up that mountainous target.

He hit three leg-side sixes, reached his fifty off 48 balls and hit Bess for 22 in an over shortly before falling for his second 93 of the fixture.

He shared 127 inside 21 overs for the third wicket with the more circumspect Came, who started the day on 33 and went on to reach his fifty in 116 balls.

Yorkshire being a bowler down in Fisher was a concern at this stage on a pitch offering bounce for the seamers and turn for the spinners - but not the usual North Marine Road pace.

They needn't have worried.

Thompson trapped Came lbw with a full ball which he looked to play to leg before Bess also trapped a sweeping Madsen in front in the next over, leaving the score at 198 for four in the 50th.

Bess's previous over was the one which had been taken for 22 by Madsen, including four fours and a six. But revenge came quickly.

He also trapped du Plooy lbw in his next over after Madsen's departure before Thompson had Matt Lamb caught behind off the inside edge in the next, leaving the score at 201 for six in the 53rd over.

Yorkshire's position at the bottom of Division Two owes more to their off-field issues than it does on.

Promotion will be a definite aim for captain Shan Masood and company in 2024. So a good final month of the summer, in which three games remain, will set them up perfectly.

While Yorkshire won for the second time in 11 games, Derbyshire suffered their fourth defeat.

After lunch, Yorkshire's second-innings centurion Matthew Revis had Alex Thomson caught behind five balls into the session - 211 for seven - before some respite for the visitors.

Anuj Dal and Zak Chappell shared 78 in entertaining fashion, the latter clubbing three sixes in 33 which saw Yorkshire employ the short ball tactic.

And it worked when he miscued Revis to Bess, who took a smart catch at square-leg tumbling backwards, leaving the score at 289 for eight in the 69th over of the innings.