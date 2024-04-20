Matches (20)
IPL (2)
ACC Premier Cup (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
Women's QUAD (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
Pakistan vs New Zealand (1)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
9th Match, Derby, April 19 - 22, 2024, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext

Day 1 - Derbyshire chose to field.

Current RR: 3.65
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Derbyshire rue missed opportunities as Marcus Harris digs in

Dropped catches outnumber wickets taken as Leicestershire prosper between showers

ECB Reporters Network
19-Apr-2024 • 1 hr ago
Marcus Harris battled to 77 not out on a truncated day&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Marcus Harris battled to 77 not out on a truncated day  •  Getty Images

Leicestershire 168 for 2 (Harris 77*) vs Derbyshire
Australian opener Marcus Harris underpinned Leicestershire on a day when Derbyshire fluffed their lines in the Vitality County Championship match at Derby.
Harris kept his concentration through lengthy rain delays to score an unbeaten 77 from 147 balls but was dropped twice after Derbyshire elected to bowl first on a chilly opening day at the County Ground. Derbyshire also put down Rishi Patel who made 36 before he was bowled by New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner, who was the pick of the attack.
Although 50 overs were lost, Leicestershire made good progress and closed on 168 for 2 with skipper Lewis Hill not out 34.
Derbyshire's previous home game against Gloucestershire had been a complete washout with no play possible on any of the four days and there was more frustration despite the match starting in bright sunshine.
That proved to be deceptive as steely grey clouds rolled in with only 18 overs bowled in the morning session after Derbyshire put Leicestershire in on a green-tinged pitch.
Derbyshire brought in fast bowler Pat Brown for only the ninth Championship game of his career with Ben Green making his Leicestershire debut following his loan move from Somerset.
Sam Conners and Tickner shared the new ball and should have had both openers in the first half-hour of the day. Harris had made only 1 when he edged Tickner to second slip in the fourth over but Wayne Madsen put down a shoulder high chance.
It was the sort of catch Madsen usually takes and there was more frustration for the home side when Patel was given a life on nine two overs later. Conners found the right-hander's outside edge only to see Aneurin Donald spill the ball diving to his right at third slip.
After electing to bowl, those chances had to be taken and Patel and Harris took advantage to guide Leicestershire past 50 before rain halted play shortly after midday.
When play resumed at 2.05pm, there was more there for the bowlers but Derbyshire put down a third chance three overs into the afternoon session. Harris, who early on did not look entirely convincing, was on 26 when he edged Anuj Dal low to Madsen, who again failed to cling on.
But the stand was broken in the next over when Tickner, who had posed questions for the batters with his disciplined line, found enough away movement to beat Patel's forward defensive push and knock out off stump.
Harris was six short of his fifty when the rain returned and kept the players off the field until 5.30pm. When the game restarted, Derbyshire quickly claimed a second wicket. Louis Kimber played at a good length ball from Conners without any foot movement and edged to third slip where Donald this time made no mistake.
But the rest of a truncated day belonged to Harris and Hill who scored freely in the closing overs to take Leicestershire in two down.
LeicestershireDerbyshireLeics vs DerbyshireCounty Championship Division Two

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Leics Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RK Patel
bowled3660
MS Harris
not out77147
LPJ Kimber
caught1020
LJ Hill
not out3452
Extras(lb 5, nb 6)
Total168(2 wkts; 46 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS200229
MIDDX3*00226
YORKS3*00225
LEICS200225
NHNTS200224
GLAM200224
GLOUC200120
DERBS200119
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved