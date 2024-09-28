Glamorgan triumph over Gloucestershire in contrived final round

Glamorgan 381 for 4 dec (Cook 101*, Ingram 84, Taylor 3-71) and forfeit beat Gloucestershire forfeit and 189 (Phillips 64, Gorvin 3-22, Kellaway 3-24) by 192 runs

To their credit, opposing skippers Sam Northeast and Graeme van Buuren tried to breathe some life into a game that had lost its first day through rain and came to a gentlemen's agreement to make it a one innings match - which Glamorgan eventually won by 192 runs.

Glamorgan decided to declare at 381 for 4 after seeing Northeast reach a thousand runs for the season and then Chris Cooke reach his unbeaten century with two huge sixes off Oliver Price to set their visitors a target of 382 to win off a likely 82 overs given the forecast for Sunday.

With little at stake for two teams in the lower echelons of the Division 2 table, there was only pride at stake as Gloucestershire accepted the gauntlet thrown down to them.

Joe Phillips was given a lifeline in the second over when Northeast failed to take a head-high catch at second slip off Ned Leonard. It was to prove a costly miss as Phillips became the mainstay of the run chase, batting for two hours and 43 minutes for 64 before he was the fourth man out.

His opening partner Chris Dent had been the first to go when he was caught in the slips by Colin Ingram off Leonard, completing his season long loan from Somerset, for a duck. Oliver Price was then bowled by Andy Gorvin for 13 to make it 46 for 2 in the 23rd over and when Miles Hammond departed after putting on 46 with Phillips, Gloucestershire were 92 for 3.

The hundred came up courtesy of a boundary from Phillips off James Harris in the 38th over and Gloucestershire looked well set. But then the wickets began to tumble, and Andy Gorvin with 3 for 22 and Ben Kellaway, 3 for 24, eventually removed the visitors for 189 by 5.32pm.

After Phillips departed the only real resistance came from wicketkeeper James Bracey, who was eventually the last man out on 49 when he was bowled by Kellaway.

For the first time in the opening three days the game started on time and Glamorgan set about the task of adding runs to their overnight total of 283 for 4. Having agreed to set a target of around 370, the Welsh county saw Cooke reach his half-century in the second over of the morning.

The new ball arrived at 11.23am, and in the next over Northeast reached his fifty. By the time he reached 63 in the 84th over, he had reached the magical 1,000 run mark for the season.

From then on, it was just a case of when Glamorgan would reach the agreed figure, although it had to be expanded slightly with Cooke so close to his century. Using two spinners, Gloucestershire gave him every chance to get there quickly and two mighty blows over the mid off and mid on boundaries in successive balls got him to three figures.