RESULT
53rd Match, Cardiff, September 26 - 29, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
381/4d & forfeit
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
(T:382) forfeit & 189

Glamorgan won by 192 runs

Report

Glamorgan triumph over Gloucestershire in contrived final round

With rain forecast for Sunday, both captains forfeited the middle two innings to make a game of it in Cardiff

ECB Reporters Network
28-Sep-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Chris Cooke celebrates his century, Northamptonshire v Glamorgan, LV= County Championship, April 22, 2021

Cooke notched his second century of 2024 ahead of the declaration  •  Getty Images

Glamorgan 381 for 4 dec (Cook 101*, Ingram 84, Taylor 3-71) and forfeit beat Gloucestershire forfeit and 189 (Phillips 64, Gorvin 3-22, Kellaway 3-24) by 192 runs
To their credit, opposing skippers Sam Northeast and Graeme van Buuren tried to breathe some life into a game that had lost its first day through rain and came to a gentlemen's agreement to make it a one innings match - which Glamorgan eventually won by 192 runs.
Glamorgan decided to declare at 381 for 4 after seeing Northeast reach a thousand runs for the season and then Chris Cooke reach his unbeaten century with two huge sixes off Oliver Price to set their visitors a target of 382 to win off a likely 82 overs given the forecast for Sunday.
With little at stake for two teams in the lower echelons of the Division 2 table, there was only pride at stake as Gloucestershire accepted the gauntlet thrown down to them.
Joe Phillips was given a lifeline in the second over when Northeast failed to take a head-high catch at second slip off Ned Leonard. It was to prove a costly miss as Phillips became the mainstay of the run chase, batting for two hours and 43 minutes for 64 before he was the fourth man out.
His opening partner Chris Dent had been the first to go when he was caught in the slips by Colin Ingram off Leonard, completing his season long loan from Somerset, for a duck. Oliver Price was then bowled by Andy Gorvin for 13 to make it 46 for 2 in the 23rd over and when Miles Hammond departed after putting on 46 with Phillips, Gloucestershire were 92 for 3.
The hundred came up courtesy of a boundary from Phillips off James Harris in the 38th over and Gloucestershire looked well set. But then the wickets began to tumble, and Andy Gorvin with 3 for 22 and Ben Kellaway, 3 for 24, eventually removed the visitors for 189 by 5.32pm.
After Phillips departed the only real resistance came from wicketkeeper James Bracey, who was eventually the last man out on 49 when he was bowled by Kellaway.
For the first time in the opening three days the game started on time and Glamorgan set about the task of adding runs to their overnight total of 283 for 4. Having agreed to set a target of around 370, the Welsh county saw Cooke reach his half-century in the second over of the morning.
The new ball arrived at 11.23am, and in the next over Northeast reached his fifty. By the time he reached 63 in the 84th over, he had reached the magical 1,000 run mark for the season.
From then on, it was just a case of when Glamorgan would reach the agreed figure, although it had to be expanded slightly with Cooke so close to his century. Using two spinners, Gloucestershire gave him every chance to get there quickly and two mighty blows over the mid off and mid on boundaries in successive balls got him to three figures.
He reached his century off 121 balls and hit 10 fours and three sixes. His unbeaten fifth wicket partnership with Northeast was worth 171 before the declaration came and lunch was taken.
Sam Northeast, Graeme van Buuren, Chris Cooke, Gloucestershire, Glamorgan, Glamorgan vs Gloucs, County Championship Division Two

Gloucs Innings
Player NameRB
CDJ Dent
caught012
JP Phillips
bowled64115
OJ Price
bowled1369
MAH Hammond
caught2034
JR Bracey
bowled4976
GL van Buuren
bowled918
TJ Price
lbw1027
Zafar Gohar
bowled621
MD Taylor
caught812
AS Dale
caught03
AG Bailey
not out00
Extras(lb 2, nb 8)
Total189(10 wkts; 63.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
SUSS14*823224
YORKS14*526204
MIDDX14*526187
NHNTS14*238152
GLAM14247148
LEICS13139145
GLOUC14246142
DERBS13165110
Full Table