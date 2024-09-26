Sussex, Yorkshire tighten grip after four-match washout in Division Two

Sussex tightened their grip at the top of the table while Yorkshire edged closer to promotion at the expense of Middlesex, after a complete washout on the opening day of the final round of fixtures in Division Two of the County Championship.

With promotion already sealed and a 20-point cushion at the top, Sussex need only to avoid defeat against third-placed Middlesex to ensure they return to the top flight as champions. A haul of five bonus points from a possible eight would also suffice.

Though there was no chance to pick up any points at Hove, with persistent rain forcing an early abandonment, the lack of play was far more damaging to Middlesex. They now have just three days in which to force victory, without which they have no chance of closing their 15-point deficit on second-placed Yorkshire. Although Friday's forecast is slightly better, the outfield was saturated by the time of the abandonment at 1.05pm, and it will take a prolonged spell of dry weather to get the ground playable.

As for Yorkshire, play in their final home fixture against fourth-placed Northamptonshire was also abandoned by lunch on the opening day, with the only moment of note coming when their young batter, George Hill, was presented his county cap by his team-mate, Jonny Bairstow, who has been a fixture of their promotion push since being overlooked across formats by England.

Yorkshire need just 10 points to guarantee their return to the top flight, following their relegation in 2022, and are currently on a run of five wins in their last six games, having had to wait until the competition's sixth round in May to register their first win.

"It's hard not to enjoy it," Bairstow told the ECB Reporters Network. "Naturally, it's been a pretty disappointing summer for obvious [personal] reasons, and I don't need to get into that at the moment.

"I've been happy. I got asked to show some form, and I've been pleased with the way I've kept as well," he added. "I'll do what I can with this group, and the first thing is to get promotion."

"It will be a very nice way to finish the summer if I can be a part of that group that goes up with a record in the last five or six games that's been outstanding. Most of all, it's been great fun with a good bunch."

In the unlikely event that Yorkshire and Middlesex finish level on points, the tiebreakers of most wins, then fewest losses and then head-to-head record would come into the equation. Both teams are level on most wins and fewest losses - five wins, two defeats - but Middlesex have the advantage on head-to-head having won at Lord's and drawn at Headingley.