Glamorgan denied as Peter Handscomb marshals final-day rearguard

Leicestershire 251 (Handscomb 46, van der Gugten 4-45, Douthwaite 4-49) and 369 for 6 (Handscomb 139*, Rahane 102) drew with Glamorgan 550 for 9 dec (Ingram 257*, Holland 4-96) by 155 runs

Leicestershire's overseas stars laid the platform for their side to salvage a draw against Glamorgan, Australia's Peter Handscomb finishing the day unbeaten on 139 to steer his side to safety.

It was his last act of the English season before heading back to Australia on Monday, though the draw does little to help the mathematical chances of promotion for Leicestershire, 22 points behind second placed Middlesex.

India batter Ajinkya Rahane had also scored a century as part of the visitors' rearguard efforts, while Liam Trevaskis formed a solid partnership with Handscomb to see the game out, Leicestershire reaching 369 for 6, a lead of 70 runs in their second innings when bad light cut proceedings short.

Glamorgan were given flickering hope from an unlikely source, the part-time offspin of Kiran Carlson bringing two wickets, including that of Rahane. Dan Douthwaite was the only other wicket-taker on a day of toil as the hybrid pitch in Cardiff refused to deteriorate.

Leicestershire's hopes of survival depended strongly on their international pair of Rahane and Handscomb and they did not disappoint in the morning session. Rahane moved smoothly on to three figures before he fell to Carlson, getting an edge to a wide ball which was not quite short enough to cut, caught behind by Chris Cooke for 102.

That was shortly before lunch and just after the break it was Carlson who made the breakthrough again, a bit more lift outside off stump causing Rehan Ahmed to steer the ball to Mason Crane in a deep gully position.

Louis Kimber kept Glamorgan interested with a jittery start, providing a caught-and-bowled chance for legspinner Crane who dropped his fourth catch of the innings, this time from a difficult one-handed attempt to his right.

Kimber left one ball from Timm van der Gugten which went just over the top of middle stump, then edged and was given out caught behind by Cooke, though it was adjudged not to have quite carried after both umpires consulted.

Douthwaite's mixed bag brought the breakthrough via two half-volleys, the first of which was crashed for four by Kimber but the second was smashed in the air to Carlson at extra cover who took the smart catch. Meanwhile, Handscomb carried on smoothly, passing three figures and calmly accumulating - carrying his side's hopes on his shoulders.

Glamorgan had long periods of bowling spin, possibly because of poor light, and also resorted to some creative tactics such as eight catchers in front of the bat, four on each side of the wicket in an arrowhead formation.