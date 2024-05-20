Tom Helm, Jack Davies seal two-wicket thriller despite Mason Crane's five

Middlesex 343 (Stoneman 129, Higgins 75*, Harris 4-84) and 213 for 8 (Stoneman 63, Crane 5-99) beat Glamorgan 183 (Helm 4-44) and 372 (Labuschagne 111, Ingram 105, Hollman 3-57) by two wickets

Middlesex secured a two-wicket victory over Glamorgan in their Vitality County Championship match in Cardiff with Mark Stoneman top-scoring in a win that came right down to the last few overs on the fourth day.

Glamorgan were miles behind in this match before 48 runs and five wickets from Mason Crane took them close to victory in a thrilling finish on the final evening.

Middlesex looked to be cruising to victory before a collapse of four for 15 put them in real danger of defeat but they managed to sneak home to claim the win thanks to a 52-run stand for the penultimate wicket between Tom Helm and Jack Davies.

This win gives Middlesex 21 points from this game with Glamorgan securing just two bowling bonus points.

As was the case in the first innings, runs from Zain-ul-Hassan and Crane kept Glamorgan in the hunt in this match. The pair had been the top-scorers in Glamorgan's under-par batting efforts on day one, and here they put on a stand of 61 to take the lead past 200.

Zain was the first to go when he turned a ball into the leg side for an easy catch for Ryan Higgins off the bowling of Ethan Bamber for 34, the same score he managed in the first innings.

Crane looked to take the fight to Middlesex as he batted with Andy Gorvin. The pair had put on another 17 runs when Gorvin gave a catch to point off the bowling of Luke Hollman. It was also Hollman who claimed the final wicket when he dismissed Crane for 48 with a thick edge that was well taken by wicket-keeper, Davies.

Middlesex started their chase brightly with Sam Robson and Stoneman putting on a stand worth 65. Robson was the first wicket to fall when he was dismissed by Andy Gorvin for 31. He chopped the ball on to his stumps, the sixth time this had happened in this match as the two-paced nature of this Cardiff surface continued to make an impact.

Crane got the ball to turn big once he was introduced to the attack and he made the next breakthrough when he spun one past an attempted sweep from Max Holman to bowl him for 28.

Crane had a huge shout for lbw against Leus du Plooy which was turned down, but Harris got him in the very next over when he struck his pads in front and the umpire gave the decision in the bowler's favour.

Crane had Higgins caught behind for 1 and as the game headed into the final session the match it was nicely poised with Glamorgan needing six wickets on a pitch that was getting increasingly hard to bat on and Middlesex still 93 runs short of their victory target.

Crane made another breakthrough when he had Nathan Fernandes caught at slip but the moment that created this thrilling finish was when Gorvin got Stoneman caught by Cooke for 63.