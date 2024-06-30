Matches (6)
IND v SA [W] (1)
T20 World Cup (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
WI Academy in IRE (1)

Leics vs Middlesex, 35th Match at Leicester, County DIV2, Jun 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

35th Match, Leicester, June 30 - July 03, 2024, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
LEICS Win & Bat
MIDDX Win & Bat
LEICS Win & Bowl
MIDDX Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:01
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Grace Road, Leicester
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days30 June, 1,2,3 July 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News

Ajinkya Rahane to join Leicestershire for One-Day Cup, County Championship

India batter had signed for county in 2023 only to win recall for World Test Championship final

Ajinkya Rahane to join Leicestershire for One-Day Cup, County Championship

Ethan Bamber breaks Derbyshire's resolve as Middlesex seal big win

Key burst of 3 for 6 in ten balls blows hole in Derbyshire's resistance

Ethan Bamber breaks Derbyshire's resolve as Middlesex seal big win

Louis Kimber: 'You don't get many days like that in your career'

Leicestershire No. 8 rewrites the record-books in once-in-a-lifetime onslaught in Hove

Louis Kimber: 'You don't get many days like that in your career'

Louis Kimber's 243 from 127 rewrites record books as Leicestershire fall agonisingly short

Record 43-run over triggers extraordinary run-chase before Sussex cling on for 18-run win

Louis Kimber's 243 from 127 rewrites record books as Leicestershire fall agonisingly short

McKerr helps inspire Yorkshire to first Championship win of the season

Surrey loanee the spark with the ball as Gloucestershire ship 13 wickets in the day

McKerr helps inspire Yorkshire to first Championship win of the season
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS8413132
MIDDX8305124
YORKS812599
GLAM811697
LEICS801796
NHNTS801794
GLOUC812492
DERBS802575
Full Table