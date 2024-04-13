Matches (23)
IPL (2)
USA vs CAN (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
ACC Premier Cup (6)
SA v SL (W) (1)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
7th Match, Leicester, April 12 - 15, 2024, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext

Day 1 - Sussex chose to field.

Current RR: 3.39
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Rishi Patel, Liam Trevaskis power Leicestershire on opening day

Sussex struggle for inroads without Robinson after choosing to bowl first

ECB Reporters Network
12-Apr-2024 • 59 mins ago
Rishi Patel muscles the ball leg side&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Rishi Patel muscles the ball leg side  •  Getty Images

Leicestershire 326 for 8 (Patel 87, Trevaskis 82*, Handscomb 51) vs Sussex
Having lost the toss, Leicestershire will be the more satisfied with the position of the match after finishing on 326 for eight on day one of their Division Two match against Sussex in the Vitality County Championship.
Three Leicestershire batters made half-centuries, 2023 county player-of-the-year Rishi Patel hitting 12 fours and two sixes in a fluid 87. Australia's Peter Handscomb contributed a steady 51 while all-rounder Liam Trevaskis is 82 not out on his county debut.
Sussex had the home side 63 for three midway through the morning session on a green-tinged pitch but were not able to press home their advantage.
They used eight different bowlers, although not their England quick Ollie Robinson, who is being rested for this round. Fynn Hudson-Prentice (three for 50) was the pick of them.
Patel, who hit 1,075 Championship runs last summer, might be considered unlucky not to have earned an England Lions call-up for the tour of India at the start of this year. The right-hander is a pleasing player to watch, an elegant shot-maker but with an aggressive mindset, just the kind of qualities the senior England set-up have been keen to promote.
On a pitch that did not appear to be offering as much to the bowlers as Sussex might have anticipated when they opted to bowl first, he wasted little time in making his presence felt, rattling off seven boundaries in the opening 10 overs against the new Kookaburra as he and Marcus Harris put on 59 in 61 deliveries before Sussex achieved their first breakthrough.
His own half-century, which he reached with six over long-on off the medium pace of Tom Haines, came from 59 deliveries. In another burst of boundaries as he and Leicestershire's other Australian, Peter Handscomb, added 78 for the fourth wicket, he greeted the introduction of left-arm spinner James Coles with a second six down the ground.
Patel converted half of his fifties to hundreds last season and will doubtless feel he should have made this one count for more. He fell five overs after lunch when, having been frustrated by a sequence of tidy overs, he was tempted by a short ball from Danny Lamb and gloved a relatively easy leg-side catch to John Simpson behind the stumps.
Sussex's three morning successes with the ball had come in a cluster. Ari Karvelas, in for Robinson, found just enough off the pitch to have Harris caught behind. Two overs later, Fynn Hudson-Prentice marked his entry into the attack by taking wickets with his second and third balls, bringing one back to uproot Louis Kimber's off stump and then bowling Lewis Hill with a delivery that seemed to keep quite low.
Patel's demise ushered in Trevaskis for his debut innings. The left-handed all-rounder moved to Grace Road over the winter in search of more red-ball game time after his opportunities with Durham dried up, so he has something of a point to prove.
In that context he made a good first impression, providing solid support for Handscomb in a stand that added 65 for the fifth wicket, and helping Ben Cox rebuild after the Australian was bowled by off-spinner Jack Carson, beaten in the flight attempting to slog-sweep.
Trevaskis helped eke out a further 49 with Cox before the latter, driving lavishly, bottom-edged into his stumps, and 43 with Ben Mike, who was caught-and-bowled off a leading edge after the second new ball had been taken. Tom Scriven was well caught at midwicket as Hudson-Prentice picked up a third wicket inside the last four overs of the day.
Cox's demise provided a wicket for Tom Clark, the opening bat, who had not previously bowled his medium pace since September 2022 because of injury.
With no Rehan Ahmed in this match - the leg-spinning all-rounder is understood to be undertaking a pilgrimage to Mecca - and fast bowler Chris Wright again missing for personal reasons, Leicestershire will hope left-arm spinner Trevaskis can also prove his value with the ball.
Rishi PatelLiam TrevaskisSussexLeicestershireLeics vs SussexCounty Championship Division Two

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Leics Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RK Patel
caught8798
MS Harris
caught2431
LPJ Kimber
bowled45
LJ Hill
bowled01
PSP Handscomb
bowled51132
L Trevaskis
not out82198
OB Cox
bowled2856
BWM Mike
caught2230
TAR Scriven
caught1518
SW Currie
not out210
Extras(b 1, lb 4, nb 6)
Total326(8 wkts; 96 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS100115
YORKS2*00114
NHNTS100113
LEICS100113
GLAM2*00113
GLOUC2*00011
DERBS2*00011
MIDDX100111
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved