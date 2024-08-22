Matches (10)
PAK vs BAN (1)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
Maharaja T20 (4)
East Asia-Pacific QLF A (1)
ENG v SL (1)
WCPL 2024 (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Middlesex vs Northants, 39th Match at Northwood, County DIV2, Aug 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
39th Match, Northwood, August 22 - 25, 2024, County Championship Division Two
What will be the toss result?
MIDDX Win & Bat
NHNTS Win & Bat
MIDDX Win & Bowl
NHNTS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Middlesex
D
W
D
W
L
Northants
L
D
D
D
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:24
Match details
|Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25 August 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News
Jonny Bairstow set for Yorkshire comeback in County Championship
Meanwhile, Chris Silverwood has declared an interest in becoming the county's new head coach
Chahal to join Northamptonshire for One-Day Cup and first-class games
Chahal had spent time at Kent in 2023, taking nine wickets in two County Championship games
Emilio Gay to depart Northants, set for Durham move
Homegrown batter turns down offer of contract extension at Wantage Road
Crane makes Glamorgan loan move permanent with three-year deal
Once-capped Test legspinner leaves Hampshire after limited red-ball opportunities