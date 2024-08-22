Matches (10)
Middlesex vs Northants, 39th Match at Northwood, County DIV2, Aug 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

39th Match, Northwood, August 22 - 25, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre
Head to head
Match details
Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days22,23,24,25 August 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS9513150
MIDDX9315127
YORKS9225123
LEICS9117115
GLAM9116108
GLOUC9124103
NHNTS902797
DERBS903578
