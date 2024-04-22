Sadler hails 'world-class' Nair after rain denies Northants

Northamptonshire 605 for 6 dec (Nair 202*, Vasconcelos 182, Zaib 100*) drew with Glamorgan 271 (Ingram 82, Crane 61, Sanderson 5-92) and 104 for 3

Northamptonshire's hopes of pressing home their sizeable advantage to complete victory against Glamorgan were dashed by the weather on the final day of this Vitality County Championship match at Wantage Road.

Northamptonshire needed to take seven wickets on Monday after reducing Glamorgan to 104 for 3 on Sunday night, the visitors still trailing by 230 runs. Northants had posted a mammoth 605 for 6 in their first innings before declaring.

But heavy overnight rain and constant drizzle throughout the morning prevented play from resuming and umpires Sue Redfern and Graham Lloyd finally called the game off shortly after 4pm.

"If we'd have got maybe two sessions in today, I think we'd have won the game," John Sadler , Northants' head coach, said. "But the weather's beaten us. We can't get too down about it. It probably saved us in Sussex and we've lost one here, so we're probably level par.

"I thought the lads were great. I think we've played some brilliant cricket. We've just said there in the dressing room, if we apply ourselves like that, and play cricket like that consistently throughout the year, we'll be in positions to win games as we were today. So, it was frustrating, but of the three days we've controlled the game, we've played a brilliant game of cricket, so we're pretty pleased."

Sadler hailed the impact of Karun Nair , the Indian batter who hit 202 not out. "He's absolutely world-class. He's one of the best I've seen. Obviously his skillset, but his calmness, his composure. We saw it last year particularly at Surrey, when we were under a bit of pressure, and Warwickshire where it was nipping everywhere. And his hunger for runs."

Sam Northeast, Glamorgan's captain, said: "Any time a team puts 600 on you, you can do things a lot better. We'll be looking at that for sure. We need to improve in that area and in the field as well... it was the first run-out again with a Dukes ball, so we've taken a lot from that."