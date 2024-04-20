Sanderson leads the charge as Northants make most of new Dukes

Glamorgan 203 for 7 (Ingram 69*, Douthwaite 50, Sanderson 3-70) vs Northamptonshire

Evergreen Northamptonshire seamer Ben Sanderson led the charge with three wickets as Northamptonshire's attack made the most of having a new Dukes ball back in their hands on the opening day of this Vitality County Championship clash at Wantage Road.

But despite slumping to 27 for 4 after 10.4 overs, Colin Ingram led Glamorgan's fightback with an unbeaten 69 off 110 balls. He steered the visitors to 203 for 7 at the close, with honours just about even on the first evening.

Looking solid in defence, Ingram played some crisp attacking shots, as he rebuilt, first in a partnership of 69 in 18.3 overs with Chris Cooke (28). Despite losing Cooke after tea, the in-form Ingram pushed on, passing a second consecutive half-century of the season to go with a century in his opening game. He found another willing partner in Dan Douthwaite , whose bustling 50 came off just 63 balls in a sixth wicket stand worth 74 off 102 balls.

Earlier Northamptonshire won the toss and decided to bowl after overnight heavy rain washed out the morning session. The atmospherics aided movement through the air and off the seam as Northamptonshire's bowlers stuck rigidly to a controlled, probing line around off-stump.

Sanderson, in particular, proved unplayable at times. He was well supported by Australian international Chris Tremain, while England Under-19 Raphy Weatherall also bowled impressively, taking two wickets. It stood in stark contrast to the run fest last weekend against the Kookaburra ball.

It was Tremain who struck first when he got a fuller delivery to swing in and then seam away to take the edge of Zain-ul-Hassan's bat, keeper Lewis McManus taking the catch.

Sanderson challenged Billy Root outside off-stump, the batter repeatedly playing and missing before the bowler got one to come back in and trap him leg before wicket.

Glamorgan skipper Sam Northeast (13) drove Sanderson down the ground for four but survived a tight lbw decision against Sanderson, while Tremain beat his bat. His brief innings ended when he flashed needlessly at a Sanderson delivery which lifted slightly, Ricardo Vasconcelos holding onto the edge at third slip.

Kiran Carlson drove fluently through extra cover for four off Tremain, but when he got stuck in his crease facing a delivery from Weatherall, he was bowled by a ball which knocked back his off-stump.

Cooke lived a charmed life early on against Weatherall, the bowler angling one back in and enticing an edge which fell just short of the slip cordon.

Ingram meanwhile got off the mark by squeezing Tremain behind square for four but took on Weatherall when he went round the wicket, punching him away off the back foot for four and then pulling his next delivery high over square leg and out of the ground as Glamorgan reached 50 for four after 17 overs.

Cooke drove Luke Procter off the back foot for four, but the Northamptonshire captain maintained a tight line to keep the pressure firmly on the batting side as he rotated his attack.

Cooke punched Sanderson away for four to bring up the 50 partnership but the bowler had a strong shout for lbw turned down shortly before the rain returned and the players went off for an early tea.

After the resumption, Sanderson finally got his man with his first delivery of the evening session, when Cooke drove loosely away from his body and was well caught by Emilio Gay at second slip.

Ingram tucked into a floaty, full delivery from Tremain, driving it to the cover boundary and tucked Procter off his hips to bring up his half-century off 78 balls.

Douthwaite saw off Sanderson's post-tea spell, playing him through the covers for four and took the attacking option. He clipped Procter off his legs through midwicket and drove Weatherall down the pitch, striking seven boundaries in all before he was trapped leg before wicket to give Weatherall a second wicket. Procter then picked up James Harris, also lbw, without scoring to leave Glamorgan 171 for 7.

Mason Crane though kept Ingram company until the close, scoring 17 to ensure no more scares for the visiting team.