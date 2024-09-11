Matches (18)
RESULT
48th Match, Hove, September 09 - 12, 2024, County Championship Division Two
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
186 & 218
Sussex FlagSussex
491

Sussex won by an innings and 87 runs

Report

Sussex close in on promotion with innings win over Glamorgan

Hosts wrap up their seventh victory of the season with a day to spare

ECB Reporters Network
11-Sep-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Ollie Robinson celebrates a wicket with team-mates, County Championship, Division 2, Sussex vs Glamorgan, Hove, September 09, 2024

Ollie Robinson celebrates a wicket  •  Getty Images

Sussex 491 (Simpson 117, Clark 112*, Kellaway 5-142) beat Glamorgan 186 (Carlson 56, Unadkat 4-52) and 218 (Ingram 71, Carlson 66, Robinson 3-38, Crocombe 3-44, Carson 3-67) by an innings and 87 runs runs
Sussex are closing in on a return to Division One of the Vitality County Championship after wrapping up their seventh win of the season with a day to spare against Glamorgan.
Having established a first-innings lead of 305 they bowled Glamorgan out for 218 to win by an innings and 87 runs at Hove.
The second division's leading run-scorer Colin Ingram and Kiran Carlson scored half-centuries but Sussex's relentless attack kept chipping away. There were three wickets each for Ollie Robinson, Henry Crocombe and off-spinner Jack Carson, the second division's leading wicket-taker who took his tally to 45.
Glamorgan had batted again after finally dismissing Sussex for 491 and Jaydev Unadkat made the breakthrough in his first over, Asa Tribe collecting a pair when he under-edged the Indian left-armer.
Carson bowled just three overs after lunch before going off for treatment to a bad back and in his absence Robinson stepped up to bowl an excellent nine-over spell during which he had Ingram dropped at slip by Tom Alsop on 36.
But it was Crocombe who struck in his third over when Billy Root, promoted to opener, played on and lost middle and off stumps.
Ingram took his aggregate for the season to 1170 runs at an average of 97.5 and had moved onto 71 when Carson produced a fine delivery which turned and Ingram, aiming to drive down the ground, got a leading to cover.
Glamorgan skipper Sam Northeast, coming in at No. 6 after spending time off the field with an elbow problem, became Crocombe's second victim when he took on a well-directed short ball and picked out James Coles who didn't have to move to take the catch at deep backward square.
Carlson and Kellaway added 57 but Sussex were revived after a brief stoppage for rain. In the second over after the resumption Kellaway missed a reverse sweep and Carson struck again in his next over when Carlson, who had lodged his eighth fifty of the season, was caught at short leg propping forward to a ball which turned sharply.
Carson bowled 16 overs in tandem with slow left-armer James Coles to get Sussex's over-rate back down and, having done so, Robinson was summoned to sweep away the rest of Glamorgan's resistance, pinning Chris Cooke with his second ball back and bowling James Harris and Andy Gorvin in the space of 17 balls before Crocombe wrapped things up when he plucked out Dan Douthwaite's middle stump.
Earlier, Tom Clark completed his third first-class hundred and first since May 2022 before Sussex were bowled out 40 minutes before lunch for 491.
Clark and skipper John Simpson extended their sixth-wicket stand to 213 when Simpson, who'd added five runs to his overnight 112, missed a sweep at off-spinner Kellaway looking to accelerate the scoring rate.
A sweep off Kellaway for his 11th boundary took Clark to a 220-ball hundred made in four-and-a-half hours and he finished unbeaten on 112 while Kellaway completed a maiden five-for in only his fourth first-class match when Robinson missed a paddle sweep.
Glamorgan Innings
Player NameRB
WT Root
bowled1947
AM Tribe
caught02
CA Ingram
caught71102
KS Carlson
caught6697
SA Northeast
caught04
BI Kellaway
lbw3060
CB Cooke
lbw534
DA Douthwaite
bowled1657
JAR Harris
bowled05
AW Gorvin
bowled413
EO Leonard
not out413
Extras(lb 3)
Total218(10 wkts; 72.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
SUSS12723200
YORKS12426179
MIDDX12*416164
LEICS12129142
NHNTS12138130
GLAM12137126
GLOUC12*126124
DERBS12155107
