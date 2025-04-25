Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)

Derbyshire vs Middlesex, 14th Match at Derby, County DIV2, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Derby, April 25 - 28, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
DER Win & Bat
MID Win & Bat
DER Win & Bowl
MID Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WL Madsen
10 M • 1003 Runs • 71.64 Avg • 64.33 SR
HRC Came
8 M • 408 Runs • 31.38 Avg • 41.37 SR
MDE Holden
10 M • 821 Runs • 48.29 Avg • 48.43 SR
JL du Plooy
10 M • 610 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 54.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LM Reece
10 M • 29 Wkts • 3.37 Econ • 40.62 SR
ZJ Chappell
10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 55.19 SR
TS Roland-Jones
10 M • 51 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 37.07 SR
RF Higgins
9 M • 22 Wkts • 3.02 Econ • 56.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DER
MID
Player
Role
Wayne Madsen (c)
Batter
Martin Andersson 
Batting Allrounder
Pat Brown 
Bowler
Harry Came 
Batter
Zak Chappell 
Bowler
Anuj Dal 
Batting Allrounder
Brooke Guest 
Wicketkeeper
Caleb Jewell 
Batter
David Lloyd 
Batting Allrounder
Jack Morley 
Bowler
Luis Reece 
Allrounder
Luis Reece 
Allrounder
Blair Tickner 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Derby
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days25,26,27,28 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News

Rain wrecks contest as Northants, Derbyshire share spoils

No play possible on third day with Derbyshire on the ropes but well set to save the game

Rain wrecks contest as Northants, Derbyshire share spoils

Kent survive Gloucestershire scare thanks to Zak Crawley's unbeaten fifty

Visitors rue delayed declaration after Tom Price triggers dramatic collapse on final afternoon

Kent survive Gloucestershire scare thanks to Zak Crawley's unbeaten fifty

Bohannon and Harris deny Leicestershire in wet finale

Lancashire live to fight another day as visitors unable to press home advantage in small window of play

Bohannon and Harris deny Leicestershire in wet finale

Middlesex beat stubborn resistance and rain to land nine-wicket win

Du Plooy wins contest with a six as weather permits teams to play to a finish at Lord's

Middlesex beat stubborn resistance and rain to land nine-wicket win

Procter's career-best sets up Zaib as Northamptonshire bank 500

Northants skipper's 150 was followed by Zaib's second century in a week, before Derbyshire rallied to lead by nine

Procter's career-best sets up Zaib as Northamptonshire bank 500
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI310254
KEN320152
DER310248
MID311135
LAN300334
GLO301234
NOR301234
GLA302115
Full Table