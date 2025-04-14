Bristol pitch and weather wins out as Gloucestershire held by Glamorgan

Glamorgan 385 (Ingram 103, Cooke 56, Northeast 50, Zaman 5-85) and 288 for 4 dec (Ingram 77*, Zain 55, Taylor ) drew with Gloucestershire 546 (Bancroft 163, O Price 101, Hammond 54)

Gloucestershire's long wait for a home win in the Rothesay County Championship continued as Colin Ingram led Glamorgan to a comfortable draw on the final day of the Division Two match at the Seat Unique Stadium.

Beginning the day on 106 for no wicket in their second innings, trailing by 55 runs, the visitors slipped to 122 for 3 in the opening half hour, but had reached 288 for 4, a lead of 127, when rain ended play at 4.20pm. First innings centurion Ingram made an unbeaten 77, off 162 balls, with nine fours, while Kiran Carlson contributed 49.

Matt Taylor struck twice early on for Gloucestershire, but from then on it was an all too familiar tale for the hosts, struggling to take wickets on a placid last day pitch. They took 15 points from the game to Glamorgan's 13 and have still not won a Championship game at Bristol since September 2022.

Only two runs had been added at the start of play when Eddie Byrom, unbeaten on 47 overnight, edged a delivery from Taylor straight to the only slip Cameron Bancroft, standing where a normal third slip would be positioned. It was the early breakthrough Gloucestershire needed and they soon built on it.

Glamorgan skipper Sam Northeast got off the mark with a glorious straight driven boundary off Taylor, but had made only ten when pushing forward outside off stump to Ajeet Singh Dale and edging through to wicketkeeper James Bracey.

Opener ul Hassan, who began the day on 51, was struck a painful blow on the left hand by a quick delivery from Singh Dale and had added only four to his overnight score when aiming a loose drive at Taylor and directing the ball to the shrewdly-placed Bancroft, who took his second catch in the wide slip position.

At 122 for 3, Glamorgan were still 39 behind and in trouble. But Ingram, fresh from scoring 103 in the first innings, and Kiran Carlson calmly took the fire out of the Gloucestershire seamers with a solid fourth-wicket stand that was worth 58 by the time lunch was taken with the scoreboard reading 180 for three.

Glamorgan led by just 19 runs and required more patient application from Ingram and Carlson at the start of the afternoon session. They supplied it with few alarms, Ingram going to a 117-ball half-century, with 8 fours, as the pair took the score to 239 before being parted.

One short of a deserved fifty, Carlson went back to cut a delivery from off-spinner Ollie Price and got a faint edge through to Bracey. He and Ingram had added 117 runs in 38.4 overs and Glamorgan's lead was 78.

With the pitch offering little in terms of spin or seam movement, a draw looked inevitable. Ben Kellaway clearly thought so as he blasted Price for a straight six before showers led to two brief interruptions to play ahead of tea, which was taken with Glamorgan 254 for four and leading by 93.

There were a minimum of 41 overs left when the action resumed, with the second new ball due after just one of them. Three runs had been added when it was taken by Singh Dale, with Taylor operating in tandem.

Predictably, it made little impact with Ingram remaining rock solid. The 39-year-old South African and Kellaway, more than 18 years his junior, looked untroubled in extending their fifth-wicket stand to 49 before more rain started falling and the heavy covers were brought on.