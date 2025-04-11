Matches (13)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (4)
POR W vs NOR Women (1)
POR vs NOR (1)
NAM Women vs UGA Women (1)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)
Gloucs vs Glamorgan, 8th Match at Bristol, County DIV2, Apr 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Bristol, April 11 - 15, 2025, County Championship Division Two
What will be the toss result?
GLOUC Win & Bat
GLAM Win & Bat
GLOUC Win & Bowl
GLAM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Gloucs
D
W
L
L
L
Glamorgan
D
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:27
Match details
|County Ground, Bristol
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|11,12,13,14 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News
Batters set up Lancashire victory push but tense battle ends in draw
Zafar Gohar, Henry Brookes leave visitors eight down but Middlesex can't snare final wickets
Ian Holland, Ben Green dominate in Leicestershire victory
Kiran Carlson's century is in vain as Glamorgan lose inside three days
Max Holden century leads Middlesex fightback
Tom Bailey's superb opening salvo had home side struggling at 7 for 3
Luis Reece takes 10 wickets for the match as Derbyshire ease to victory
Allrounder adds 4 for 45 to his first-innings 6 for 52 as Caleb Jewell's second fifty guides hosts home