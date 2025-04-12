McManus 95 helps Northants to landmark total at Old Trafford

Lancashire 139 for 4 (Jennings 60*, Harris 43, Broad 2-31) trail Northamptonshire 496 (Zaib 116, McManus 95, Sales 92, Procter 64, Harrison 56) by 357 runs

Lewis McManus made 95 as Northamptonshire posted 496 all out - their highest-ever total at Old Trafford - and then took four wickets to consolidate their advantage on the second day of this Rothesay County Championship match.

Justin Broad took two wickets to have Lancashire in early difficulties before Keaton Jennings and Marcus Harris steadied matters with a partnership of 84 before the latter fell just before the close followed by nightwatcher Anderson Phillip in the final over to leave Lancashire 139 for 4, trailing by 357 runs.

Jennings, whose lowest effort in his three early season innings is 49, looked in great touch, pulling consecutive deliveries from Broad for four and six on his way to his half-century and he ended the day on 60 not out. It feels that a lot will rest on their skipper if Lancashire are to make progress towards Northamptonshire's total tomorrow.

Broad struck twice following his introduction to the attack in the 11th over, his fourth delivery finding just enough movement to trap Michael Jones lbw for 14 with the score on 22 before removing Josh Bohannon for 5 with a delivery that ripped out the batter's off stump.

Harris played some free-flowing drives in making 43 but fell to a great diving catch at midwicket by Broad off Raphy Weatherall five overs before stumps.

At the start of the day, Saif Zaib could only add five runs to his overnight 111 before edging behind off Phillip attempting to repeat the drive that had earned him four runs the previous ball.

Broad helped McManus boost the total by 48 runs until he was run out for 19 by Tom Bailey's direct hit from midwicket as the visitors reached the 110-over mark on 405 for 7.

McManus, who had reached his fifty earlier from 97 balls, marshalled the lower order superbly during the first half of the day and found a willing assistant in Calvin Harrison. The loan signing from Nottinghamshire gave steady support in an 81-run partnership inside 30 overs for the eighth wicket that included reverse sweeping Hartley for four to reach his half-century from 87 balls.

It proved to be a frustrating passage of play for Lancashire who bowled spinners Tom Hartley and Luke Wells in tandem for the final 33 overs of the innings in an attempt to dry up the run scoring and exert some pressure.