Matches (16)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SA vs SL (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WBBL (1)

North West vs Boland, 14th Match at Potchefstroom, CSA 4-Day DIV1, Nov 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Potchefstroom, November 28 - December 01, 2024, CSA 4-Day Series Division 1
PrevNext
North West FlagNorth West
Boland FlagBoland
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
NWEST Win & Bat
BOL Win & Bat
NWEST Win & Bowl
BOL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:26
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Series
Season2024/25
Match days28,29,30 November, 1 December 2024 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA 4-Day Series Division 1

TeamMWLDPT
LIONS320160.14
TITNS311146.4
KNGHT311144.18
WPR311139.5
NWEST300339.38
BOL211032.02
WAR301228.5
DOLPH201119.22
Full Table