Matches (13)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
GSL 2024 (3)
AUS v IND [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
U19 Asia Cup (2)
SA vs SL (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
Nepal Premier League (2)
W Province vs Knights, 15th Match at Cape Town, CSA 4-Day DIV1, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Cape Town, December 06 - 09, 2024, CSA 4-Day Series Division 1
What will be the toss result?
WPR Win & Bat
KNGHT Win & Bat
WPR Win & Bowl
KNGHT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
W Province
W
L
W
D
L
Knights
L
W
D
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:32
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Newlands, Cape Town
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|6,7,8,9 December 2024 - day (4-day match)