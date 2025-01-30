Matches (14)
Border vs Limpopo, 3rd Match at East London, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, East London, January 30 - February 02, 2025, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
Border FlagBorder
Limpopo FlagLimpopo
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

04:04
Match details
Buffalo Park, East London
Series
Season2024/25
Match days30,31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
CSA 4-Day Series Division 2

TeamMWLDPT
NCAPE540181.72
KZNIN421172.94
SWD421163.44
Mpuma411252.06
Limpo411251.6
BOR412148.54
EASTN505027.88
