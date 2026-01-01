Matches (26)
Limpopo vs Northern Cpe, 20th Match at Polokwane, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Polokwane, January 29 - February 01, 2026, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
Limpopo FlagLimpopo
Northern Cape FlagNorthern Cape
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
6
Northern CapeNorthern Cape
513046.26
7
LimpopoLimpopo
503126.96
Match details
Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane
Series
Season2025/26
Match days29,30,31 January, 1 February 2026 - day (4-day match)
CSA 4-Day Series Division 2

TeamMWLDPT
KNGHT5401103.74
EASTN531190.18
SWD532086.9
BOR613261.34
Mpuma511258.4
NCAPE513146.26
Limpo503126.96
Full Table