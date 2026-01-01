Matches (26)
S West D vs Easterns, 19th Match at Oudtshoorn, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, Oudtshoorn, January 29 - February 01, 2026, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
S West D
W
W
W
L
L
Easterns
W
L
W
D
W
Match centre Ground time: 20:52
Match details
|Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|29,30,31 January, 1 February 2026 - day (4-day match)