Matches (26)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (2)
New Zealand in India (1)
WT20 WC Qualifier (3)
UAE vs IRE (1)
PAK vs AUS (1)
SA vs WI (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
WPL (1)

S West D vs Easterns, 19th Match at Oudtshoorn, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Oudtshoorn, January 29 - February 01, 2026, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
PrevNext
South Western Districts FlagSouth Western Districts
Easterns FlagEasterns
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
EasternsEasterns
531090.18
3
South Western DistrictsSouth Western Districts
532086.9
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 20:52
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn
Series
Season2025/26
Match days29,30,31 January, 1 February 2026 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA 4-Day Series Division 2

TeamMWLDPT
KNGHT5401103.74
EASTN531190.18
SWD532086.9
BOR613261.34
Mpuma511258.4
NCAPE513146.26
Limpo503126.96
Full Table