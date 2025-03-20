Matches (10)
Canada in Namibia (2)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
DPDCL (3)
Easterns vs S West D, 20th Match at Benoni, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Mar 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match, Benoni, March 20 - 23, 2025, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
What will be the toss result?
EASTN Win & Bat
SWD Win & Bat
EASTN Win & Bowl
SWD Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Easterns
L
L
L
L
L
S West D
W
L
D
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:25
Match details
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20,21,22,23 March 2025 - day (4-day match)