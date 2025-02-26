Matches (6)
WPL (2)
Champions Trophy (2)
IDN vs BHR (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Knights vs Boland, 15th Match at Bloemfontein, CSA Division One, Feb 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
KNGHT Win & Bat
BOL Win & Bat
KNGHT Win & Bowl
BOL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Knights
W
L
L
NR
W
Boland
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|26 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)