Matches (9)
CPL 2024 (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
Boland vs Knights, 5th Match at Paarl, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
BOL Win & Bat
KNGHT Win & Bat
BOL Win & Bowl
KNGHT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Boland
W
W
L
L
A
Knights
W
W
A
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:18
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|04 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)