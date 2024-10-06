Matches (9)
CPL 2024 (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (4)
IRE vs SA (1)
Irani Cup (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
LIONS vs Dolphins, 10th Match at Johannesburg, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
LIONS Win & Bat
DOLPH Win & Bat
LIONS Win & Bowl
DOLPH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
LIONS
W
W
W
L
W
Dolphins
W
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:17
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|06 October 2024 - day (20-over match)