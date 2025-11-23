Matches (18)
NZ vs WI (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND vs SA (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (3)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ENG vs ENG Lions (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
Tri-Series U19 (IND) (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
Dolphins vs LIONS, 28th Match at Durban, CSA T20 Challenge, Nov 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dolphins
W
W
L
L
W
LIONS
L
L
A
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:31
Match details
|Kingsmead, Durban
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|23 November 2025 - day (20-over match)