Matches (8)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

Denmark vs Kuwait, 1st Match at Nairobi, Challenge League A, Sep 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Nairobi (Gym), September 25, 2024, CWC Challenge League Group A
Prev
Next
Denmark FlagDenmark
Kuwait FlagKuwait
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
What will be the toss result?
DEN Win & Bat
KUW Win & Bat
DEN Win & Bowl
KUW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi
Series
Season2024
Match days25 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CWC Challenge League Group A

TeamMWLDPT
DEN-----
JER-----
KENYA-----
KUW-----
PNG-----
QAT-----
Full Table