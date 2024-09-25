Matches (8)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
Denmark vs Kuwait, 1st Match at Nairobi, Challenge League A, Sep 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
DEN Win & Bat
KUW Win & Bat
DEN Win & Bowl
KUW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Denmark
L
W
L
W
A
Kuwait
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|25 September 2024 - day (50-over match)