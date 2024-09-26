Matches (9)
ENG v AUS (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
WCL 2 (2)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (2)
Denmark vs P.N.G., 4th Match at Nairobi, Challenge League A, Sep 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Nairobi (Ruaraka), September 26, 2024, CWC Challenge League Group A
What will be the toss result?
DEN Win & Bat
PNG Win & Bat
DEN Win & Bowl
PNG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Denmark
L
W
L
W
A
P.N.G.
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|26 September 2024 - day (50-over match)