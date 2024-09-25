Matches (8)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

Kenya vs Jersey, 2nd Match at Nairobi, Challenge League A, Sep 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Nairobi (Ruaraka), September 25, 2024, CWC Challenge League Group A
PrevNext
Kenya FlagKenya
Jersey FlagJersey
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
KENYA Win & Bat
JER Win & Bat
KENYA Win & Bowl
JER Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:17
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi
Series
Season2024
Match days25 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CWC Challenge League Group A

TeamMWLDPT
DEN-----
JER-----
KENYA-----
KUW-----
PNG-----
QAT-----
Full Table