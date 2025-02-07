Matches (10)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Nepal Tri (1)

Bahrain vs Uganda, 17th Match at Mong Kok, Challenge League Group B, Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Mong Kok, February 07, 2025, CWC Challenge League Group B
PrevNext
Bahrain FlagBahrain
Uganda FlagUganda
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
BHR Win & Bat
UGA Win & Bat
BHR Win & Bowl
UGA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 09:49
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, First Session 9.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-13.00, Second Session 13.00-16.30
Match days07 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CWC Challenge League Group B

TeamMWLDPT
UGA54009
ITA53107
HKG53107
BHR52205
TAN50401
SGP50401
Full Table