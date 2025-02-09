Matches (18)
Hong Kong vs Bahrain, 20th Match at Kowloon, Challenge League Group B, Feb 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Kowloon, February 09, 2025, CWC Challenge League Group B
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
Bahrain FlagBahrain
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Kowloon Cricket Club
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, First Session 9.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-13.00, Second Session 13.00-16.30
Match days09 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
CWC Challenge League Group B

TeamMWLDPTNRR
UGA6500112.496
ITA641092.693
HKG64109-0.076
BHR62305-0.439
SGP60501-2.137
TAN60501-2.726
