Matches (11)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (4)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong vs Uganda, 26th Match at Kowloon, Challenge League Group B, Feb 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
HKG Win & Bat
UGA Win & Bat
HKG Win & Bowl
UGA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hong Kong
NR
W
W
W
W
Uganda
NR
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:58
Match details
|Kowloon Cricket Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.00 start, First Session 9.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-13.00, Second Session 13.00-16.30
|Match days
|13 February 2025 - day (50-over match)