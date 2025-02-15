Matches (14)
Tanzania vs Uganda, 27th Match at Mong Kok, Challenge League Group B, Feb 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tanzania
NR
L
L
L
A
Uganda
W
W
W
A
W
Match centre Ground time: 10:05
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.00 start, First Session 9.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-13.00, Second Session 13.00-16.30
|Match days
|15 February 2025 - day (50-over match)