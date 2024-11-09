Matches (28)
Uganda vs Tanzania, 4th Match at Kampala, Challenge League Group B, Nov 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Uganda
W
L
W
W
W
Tanzania
W
W
L
L
L
Match details
|Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|9 November 2024 - day (50-over match)