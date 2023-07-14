Sheth, Jadeja keep West Zone in the hunt after Kaverappa's career-best seven-for

South Zone take a 248-run lead at stumps on day three with only three wickets in hand

South Zone 213 and 181 for 7 (Vihari 42, Jadeja 2-27, Sheth 2-38) lead West Zone 146 (Shaw 65, Kaverappa 7-53, Vyshak 2-53) by 248 runs

The Duleep Trophy final has seen a combined 189.4 overs out of the 266 possible (four overs lost to change of innings) across three days. Yet, the game has galloped along so quickly that prospects of play going into the fifth day seem far-fetched, with South Zone only having a slight edge.

Throughout the tournament, the fast bowlers have been in business all day on surfaces that have been so different to the turners we're accustomed to seeing in India. This has meant batters have had to focus that much harder, seamers' ability to bowl long spells has been tested and spinners have had to learn to play a holding role.

All these elements provided an engaging third day in Bengaluru, with no side runaway favourites. South Zone would've fancied their chances when they pocketed a 67-run first-innings lead, thanks to Vidwath Kaverappa 's career-best 7 for 53, but West Zone have hit back to keep themselves alive. At the end of day three, South Zone were 181 for 7, their overall lead at 248, with Washington Sundar unbeaten on 10, hoping to showcase his red-ball chops after a prolonged sequence of in-out-in-out due to injuries and form.

As such, Washington has had no bowling to do in the game. In the first innings, he was unbeaten on 22 when the lower order caved in. Now in the second dig, having come in at No. 7 again, he's got the unenviable task of batting with the lower order to help stretch the lead.

South Zone will look back at their innings with a tinge of disappointment. Four of the top six got off to starts but threw it away after West Zone added 17 to their overnight 129 for 7. Kaverappa picked up each of the three West Zone wickets to fall on Friday, with the one to Dharmendrasinh Jadeja being the standout, as he got one to bend back in to sneak through the gap between bat and pad and crash into the stumps.

South were rocked immediately as R Samarth was out to a delivery that scooted low. Mayank Agarwal took 23 deliveries to get off the mark, and when he finally did, it came off a sumptuous cover drive. On 13, he was given out caught behind, only for the value of DRS in domestic cricket to shine through as it was overturned.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja celebrates after getting rid of Ricky Bhui • PTI

Then on 23, he survived a terrible mix-up with Hanuma Vihari; a better throw from square leg at the non-striker's end would've had Agarwal after he was sent back halfway through what they thought was a single. But Agarwal would run out of luck eventually, dismissed pulling a bouncer from Arzan Nagwaswalla to leg gully for 35.

Agarwal, though, was furious with the decision. He contended that the bowler had already bowled two short balls in the over and the one that got him was above the shoulder, nearly head-high. However, the benefit of replays didn't convince third umpire Saidharshan Kumar that the decision be overturned.

Between Samarth and Agarwal's dismissals, Nagwaswalla also had the Caribbean-bound Tilak Varma with a beauty, the ball jagging back in off a length and cutting him into half to rattle the stumps. Varma ended the game with scores of 40 and 3.

Vihari held fort for a bit after lunch, playing some lovely cover drives, ensuring he was playing close to the body and getting behind the line, but was out driving to the slips off Atit Sheth from around the wicket. At that point, South had slipped to 95 for 4. Ricky Bhui and Sachin Baby then played a few shots to conjure quick runs before the late collapse.

Bhui was out lbw to sharp turn as Jadeja beat him in the air and off the pitch, while Baby was cleaned up by Sheth. R Sai Kishore earned a reprieve on 2 with a leading edge, but didn't last long as an attempted slog was brilliantly taken by Suryakumar Yadav running back from midwicket.