Matches (9)
T20 Blast (3)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (1)
Duleep Trophy (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
RHF Trophy (2)
CPL 2024 (1)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
3rd Match, Anantapur, September 12 - 15, 2024, Duleep Trophy
PrevNext
India A FlagIndia A
290 & 380/3d
India D FlagIndia D
(19 ov, T:488) 183 & 62/1

Day 3 - India D need 426 runs.

Current RR: 3.26
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 36/0 (3.60)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Tilak, Pratham centuries leave India D with mountain to climb

India A declared at 380 for 3 in the final session, setting up a massive target of 488

ESPNcricinfo staff
14-Sep-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Tilak Varma flicks the ball away during his innings of 46, North Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy 2023-24 semi-finals, Bengaluru, 2nd day, July 6, 2023

Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 111  •  PTI

India D 183 and 62 for 1 (Bhui 44*) trail India A 290 and 380 for 3 dec (Tilak 111*, Pratham 122, Saurabh 2-110) by 426 runs
Tilak Varma and Pratham Singh scored centuries each to stretch India A's lead and further put them in a strong position against India D on Saturday. From the overnight score of 115 for 1, when they had a lead of 222 runs, India A posted 380 for 3 on the third day before declaring in the final session to set up a target of 488. India D were 62 for 1 at stumps and were 426 runs behind India A.
Resuming from 59, Pratham brought up his second first-class hundred off 149 deliveries and stitched a 104-run stand with Tilak for the second wicket. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar dismissed Pratham for 122 in the 60th over. But Tilak played the long innings and put India A in control. Only one wicket fell in the morning session as India A piled on 145 runs to take lunch at 260 for 2.
However, India D struck immediately after lunch as Riyan Parag fell to Saurabh for 20. India D's bowlers were then made to toil as Shashwat Rawat joined Tilak. The left-handed duo shared an unbroken stand of 116 runs for the fourth wicket. In the second session, Tilak converted his half-century. He hit a total of nine fours in his 193-ball stay, out of which six were scored between the cover and the long-off region.
Rawat ticked along briskly, notching up seven fours to remain unbeaten on 64 off 88 balls before India D declared in the final session. In contrast to Tilak, Rawat targeted the leg side, hitting three fours towards long-on and one through midwicket.
In the fourth innings, Khaleel Ahmed struck in his second over to opener Atharva Taide for a duck. However, that did not slow India D down as Ricky Bhui, at No.3, scored an unbeaten 44 off 52 at stumps. Bhui slammed eight fours and a six while his partner Yash Dubey was unbeaten on 15 off 60. The pair added 61 runs for the unbroken second-wicket partnership.
Tilak VarmaPratham SinghSaurabh KumarShashwat RawatRicky BhuiIndia A vs India DDuleep Trophy

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India D Innings
Player NameRB
Y Dubey
not out1560
A Taide
caught05
RK Bhui
not out4452
Extras(nb 3)
Total62(1 wkt; 19 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Duleep Trophy

TeamMWLDPT
IND-C11006
IND-B11006
IND-A10100
IND-D10100
Full Table