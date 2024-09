Tilak, Pratham centuries leave India D with mountain to climb

However, India D struck immediately after lunch as Riyan Parag fell to Saurabh for 20. India D's bowlers were then made to toil as Shashwat Rawat joined Tilak. The left-handed duo shared an unbroken stand of 116 runs for the fourth wicket. In the second session, Tilak converted his half-century. He hit a total of nine fours in his 193-ball stay, out of which six were scored between the cover and the long-off region.