Matches (15)
CPL 2024 (2)
AFG vs NZ (1)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
SA v SL [A-Team] (1)

India A vs India D, 3rd Match at Anantapur, Duleep Trophy, Sep 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Anantapur, September 12 - 15, 2024, Duleep Trophy
PrevNext
India A FlagIndia A
India D FlagIndia D
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
IND-A Win & Bat
IND-D Win & Bat
IND-A Win & Bowl
IND-D Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NT Tilak Varma
5 M • 157 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 36.94 SR
R Parag
1 M • 61 Runs • 30.5 Avg • 74.39 SR
SS Iyer
1 M • 63 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 105 SR
D Padikkal
1 M • 56 Runs • 28 Avg • 75.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Avesh Khan
2 M • 8 Wkts • 2.54 Econ • 38.62 SR
SZ Mulani
1 M • 7 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 22.71 SR
SS Jain
1 M • 6 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 28.33 SR
Harshit Rana
1 M • 4 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 28.5 SR
Squad
IND-A
IND-D
Player
Role
Mayank Agarwal (c)
Batter
Aaqib Khan 
-
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
Avesh Khan 
Bowler
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Tanush Kotian 
Bowling Allrounder
Kumar Kushagra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shams Mulani 
Allrounder
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Prasidh Krishna 
Bowler
Pratham Singh 
Opening Batter
Shaik Rasheed 
Batter
Shashwat Rawat 
-
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Akshay Wadkar 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days12,13,14,15 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Duleep Trophy

TeamMWLDPT
IND-C11006
IND-B11006
IND-A10100
IND-D10100
Full Table