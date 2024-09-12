Matches (15)
India A vs India D, 3rd Match at Anantapur, Duleep Trophy, Sep 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India A
D
D
W
W
L
India D
L
Ground time: 06:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A5 M • 157 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 36.94 SR
IND-A1 M • 61 Runs • 30.5 Avg • 74.39 SR
IND-D1 M • 63 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 105 SR
IND-D1 M • 56 Runs • 28 Avg • 75.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A2 M • 8 Wkts • 2.54 Econ • 38.62 SR
IND-A1 M • 7 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 22.71 SR
IND-D1 M • 6 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 28.33 SR
IND-D1 M • 4 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 28.5 SR
Squad
IND-A
IND-D
Player
Role
Match details
|Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|12,13,14,15 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
Language
