RESULT
3rd Match, Anantapur, September 12 - 15, 2024, Duleep Trophy
India A FlagIndia A
290 & 380/3d
India D FlagIndia D
(T:488) 183 & 301

India A won by 186 runs

Report

Mulani, Kotian share seven wickets in India A's big win

India A remain in contention to finish on top of the table heading into the final round

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Mumbai's Tanush Kotian tosses one up, Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy final, 5th day, Mumbai, March 14, 2024

File photo: Tanush Kotian picked up five wickets in the match  •  PTI

India A 290 (Mulani 89, Rana 4-51) and 380 for 3 (Pratham 122, Tilak 111) beat India D 183 (Padikkal 92, Khaleel 3-39) and 301 (Bhui 113, Kotian 4-73) by 186 runs
India A bounced back from a first-round defeat to record a 186-run win over the Shreyas Iyer-led India D to remain in contention to finish on top of the table heading into the final round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy.
Having set India D a target of 488, they were made to toil for 82 overs to earn an outright, with Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian playing key roles with the ball, picking up seven wickets between them. Mulani was named Player of the Match for his four wickets in the match along with his crucial first-innings 89 that helped India A set up the game.
Resuming on 62 for 1, Bhui drove the innings and brought up his 18th first-class hundred, but none of the other batters managed to play out time. Iyer and Sanju Samson, both of whom missed out in the first innings, made 41 and 40 respectively.
Bhui and Yash Dubey put on 100 for the second wicket as India D's pursuit to secure a draw received a massive leg up. But the run out of Dubey followed by Devdutt Padikkal's dismissal on 1 off Shams Mulani set them back.
Iyer and Samson were typically adventurous and batted with flair, at no point looking to rein their natural game. Iyer became Mulani's second victim when he was bowled. That wicket opened the floodgates for his Mumbai team-mate Kotian to get into the thick of things. Kotian ended up with a four-for as he sliced through the lower order to seal victory in the final session.
India A's other notable performers included 32-year-old Railways batter Pratham Singh and Hyderabad batter Tilak Varma, both of whom slammed hundreds to set up a declaration late on the third day.
India D Innings
Player NameRB
Y Dubey
run out3794
A Taide
caught05
RK Bhui
caught113195
D Padikkal
bowled15
SS Iyer
bowled4155
SV Samson
caught4045
SS Jain
caught517
Saurabh Kumar
bowled2246
Harshit Rana
caught2427
Arshdeep Singh
not out76
V Kaverappa
caught03
Extras(b 4, lb 3, nb 4)
Total301(10 wkts; 82.2 ovs)
Duleep Trophy

TeamMWLDPT
IND-C21019
IND-B21017
IND-A21106
IND-D20200
